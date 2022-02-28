ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WInc Daily: Cody Rhodes Teases It’s Time To “Turn The Page”, Pat McAfee Vs Vince McMahon Rumors

By Nick Hausman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click...

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
Former WWE Star Lashes Out And Wants To Wrestle Top AEW Wrestler

Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch (Martin Stone) took to Twitter this week and issued a message to the pro wrestling world. As noted before, Burch was among the WWE talents released on January 5 due to budget cuts. He was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from late 2011 – April 2014, but then later returned in July 2015 and worked with the company on the main NXT brand and NXT UK until his release. Burch, who turned 40 on New Year’s Eve, left the company as a one-time former NXT Tag Team Champion.
Backstage Notes On Randy Orton And What Happened With The Injury Scare On RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
Look: The Undertaker Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Announcement

Last month The Undertaker was unveiled as the feature inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. But today, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a special announcement for the WWE icon’s special day. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon revealed that he will personally induct The...
ROH Sale Rumors, Backstage Talk On ROH Talent And Touring

There continue to be rumors on a possible sale of ROH. As we’ve noted, ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back on Friday, April 1. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.” You can click here for the updated Supercard of Honor line-up, along with news on the next set of ROH TV tapings in April, and more news from the company.
The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Impact Makes Change To The Announce Team

Impact Wrestling officials have made another change to the announce team. Veteran D-Lo Brown will not be returning to the commentary table after being written off TV last month, according to PWInsider. Brown was attacked last month by the Honor No More group, and Matthew Rehwoldt served as his replacement with Tom Hannifan.
WINC Podcast (3/1): WWE NXT Review, Randy Orton, Cain Velasquez

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE Announces New WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE has announced Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin for WrestleMania 38. McIntyre has feuded with Corbin and Madcap Moss for a few months now, and this match has been rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has just confirmed the match for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.
News & Notes On Pat McAfee’s Interview With Mr. McMahon

Vince McMahon is set to speak with Pat McAfee tomorrow for a rare live interview, one that will reportedly build to McMahon’s first match since 2010. McAfee announced on Twitter today that his interview with McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show will begin at 2pm ET. The show hits the air every weekday at 12pm ET and runs until 3pm, so it looks like Vince will be the main segment in the final hour. We will have live coverage of the interview as it happens tomorrow. McAfee, who previously said this will be the conversation of a lifetime, also noted that McMahon will be live in his studio for the interview. The SmackDown commentator posted a promo for the appearance, which you can see below.
WWE Title Match Advertised For Post-WrestleMania 38 Live Events

An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events. Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center. The billing for this match is notable as...
Backstage Notes On This Week’s WWE RAW Heel Turns

Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are officially being booked as heels on the RAW brand moving forward. As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Priest to capture the WWE United States Title. Priest then attacked Balor after the match. RAW then closed with AJ Styles accepting Edge’s challenge for WrestleMania 38. The show ended with Edge taking AJ out with a low blow kick, then destroying him with steel chair shots.
WWE: Vince McMahon Reveals Pat McAfee Plans for WrestleMania Match

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE's Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there's been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added "I'm out of shape, but WrestleMania!".
Wardlow Weighs In On What He Wants From Tony Khan’s ROH Reboot

AEW star Wardlow was today’s guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, speaking with Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Mr. Mayhem was asked to weigh in on the news that Tony Khan has become the new owner of Ring Of Honor, which he finds awesome. “I think it is awesome, just...
Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
Shane McMahon Name-Dropped On AEW Dynamite

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by announcing AEW’s acquisition of Ring of Honor. During his in-ring segment, Khan would name-drop Shane McMahon. “When we started AEW, it was out on the parking lot [of Daily’s Place]. A lot of you were...
