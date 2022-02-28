WInc Daily: Cody Rhodes Teases It’s Time To “Turn The Page”, Pat McAfee Vs Vince McMahon Rumors

Vince McMahon is set to speak with Pat McAfee tomorrow for a rare live interview, one that will reportedly build to McMahon’s first match since 2010. McAfee announced on Twitter today that his interview with McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show will begin at 2pm ET. The show hits the air every weekday at 12pm ET and runs until 3pm, so it looks like Vince will be the main segment in the final hour. We will have live coverage of the interview as it happens tomorrow. McAfee, who previously said this will be the conversation of a lifetime, also noted that McMahon will be live in his studio for the interview. The SmackDown commentator posted a promo for the appearance, which you can see below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO