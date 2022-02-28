North Carolina Gov. Cooper announces state-level sanctions against Russia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina government agencies and departments are to review and terminate all agreements that directly benefit Russian entities, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

Cooper’s order covers all state government agencies and departments over which the governor has executive authority.

Cooper is encouraging local North Carolina governments to adopt similar policies.

This order includes, but is not limited to:

Alcohol Sales: The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.

Three alcohol brands are subject to the order: Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard.

Purchase and contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.