Cassava Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.35 in-line

Revenue of $35.97M (-16.9% Y/Y). “We have been looking forward to 2022 for a long time, which we anticipate will be the most significant year for clinical data read-outs in the Company’s history,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on ovarian cancer diagnoses and treatments, and consequently on Rubraca revenues in 2021, our commitment to Phase 3 trials has potentially set the stage for significant label expansion, and therefore sales growth, in both the US and Europe. For Rubraca, we anticipate three Phase 3 read-outs during the year: ATHENA-MONO as monotherapy in the first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment setting now anticipated during Q2 based on a slower than expected event count, TRITON3 in the second-line prostate cancer treatment setting for selected patients during Q2, and ATHENA-COMBO in combination with Opdivo in the first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment setting in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, for FAP-2286, we continue to enroll the Phase 1 portion of LuMIERE and believe we are maintaining our lead in the clinical development of an FAP-targeted radionuclide therapeutic candidate. We and our investigators are extremely enthusiastic about this program and look forward to both presenting data at nuclear medicine meetings during 2022 and initiating the Phase 2 portion of the LuMIERE study later this year.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO