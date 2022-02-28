ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassava Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.35 in-line

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
At December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $233.4 million, compared to $93.5 million at December 31, 2020, with no debt. "at December 31, 2020, with no debt." “In-line”? They beat by 6 cents. The street was expecting a loss of 41 cents for Q4. B. |....

