ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Some NY parents plan to keep kids masked at school despite Hochul mandate end

By Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uncSU_0eRg4qH100

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This week, schools across New York State will be allowed to drop their mask rules.

In New York City, that decision is still on hold until the mayor makes a final call on Friday. If he decides to drop masks, that change will come on Monday. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the call for masks to be optional starting Wednesday in schools across the state. She cited the huge drop in cases since Jan. 7.

The governor says this is a personal decision and parents should do whatever they can to make their kids feel safe. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman agreed; he’s happy kids can unmask.

“I am confident our schools will make sure bullying doesn’t happen to students who want to continue to wear masks,” Blakeman said. “We have to respect people’s rights and parental rights.”

Parents PIX11 News spoke with had mixed responses. Some said they plan to keep their kids masked. Others noted how much more comfortable kids will be in classes without masks.

Teacher Sarah Allen said she prefers masks as an extra safety measure. She plans to keep her mask on and keep her children masked.

Across the state, 32% of 5 to 11 year olds have two doses of the COVID vaccine and 69% of 12 to 17–year-olds are fully vaccinated.

In New York City, 65% of 5 to 17-year-olds have just one dose and 56% are fully vaccinated.

These changes come almost two years to the day after New York announced its first case of COVID on March 1, 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY students can take their masks off in schools — just not in the city

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Wednesday, masks became optional at the nearly 5,000 schools in New York State, by order of Gov. Kathy Hochul. She left the decision regarding mask wearing up to individual school districts statewide. And in the state’s — and, for that matter, the country’s — largest school district, New York City, masks […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

School mask mandate ends in NY but not for NYC students

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s statewide mask requirement in schools ended Wednesday, but not every school district has allowed students to forego face coverings just yet. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that schools could drop the mask mandate for students and staff, citing a dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections and new federal guidelines. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chancellor Banks lays out vision for transforming NYC public schools

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks shared his vision for the nation’s largest school system on Wednesday, painting a dismal picture with plans to overhaul the system. The chancellor said the city is failing children and things must change by first getting families back that decided to leave the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Bronx residents secure rent stabilization after yearlong fight

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a yearlong fight, 500 Bronx residents will be able to keep their apartments rent stabilized. In April 2021, the tenants received notice that their landlord, Emerald Equity Group, filed an application with New York State’s Department of Housing and Community Renewal to remove their apartments from rent stabilization. “We […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx nonprofit helps underserved students in academics, career success

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — When it comes to transitioning from high school to college, students often face challenges on their path to success.  Summer Search offers a way to help students make that critical move to higher learning and career success.  Founded in 1990 in California, the nonprofit organization opened its office in […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Manhattan’s Bottomless Closet expands services to women during pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Since 1999, Bottomless Closet has given professional clothing, career workshops and materials to women in need who are looking for work. Executive Director Melissa Norden said during the pandemic, nearly 70% of their clients, who are mostly women of color with children at home, were laid off. “March 2020 was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Hochul announces newly completed Harlem lab building, will create jobs in STEM, arts

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the completion of the $700 million Taystee Lab Building in Harlem. The former Taystee Bakery site has been repurposed into the current 11-story, 350,000 square foot mixed-use development in West Harlem’s Manhattanville Factory District, Hochul said in a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside other NY officials […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

To-go drinks to stay? Gov. Hochul wants to see it happen

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York restaurant owners asked, and Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered; to-go beverages could become a permanent fixture in the state. “Who would have thought that this would be the most popular item in my entire budget?” she asked Wednesday. “We’ve got all these great projects, but the one thing that went viral was to-go drinks. You got to love New York, right?” To-go […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

NJ health care workers face firing if they’re not boosted by Tuesday

NEWARK — By 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, every worker at New Jersey’s hospitals, nursing homes, and all other health care facilities in the state will be required to have gotten a COVID booster shot, or lose their jobs. It’s a situation that could result in patient care being compromised — possibly severely — due to […]
HEALTH
PIX11

Program brings mental health care to NJ essential workers

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)–Ana Delgado, a registered nurse at Rutgers University, knows all about the emotional and mental strain of COVID-19. She says the past two years have taken a toll on her and her colleagues’ mental health. “COVID is, in the literal sense, a trauma that does not stop,” she said. Delgado is among the […]
MENTAL HEALTH
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy