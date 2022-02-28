ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson Duck Tours return for summer season

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycxRl_0eRg4hZi00

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s Duck Tours are opening this spring with new boats.

The boats have a foam-filled hull and have been certified by the US Coast Guard.

The new company is now hiring for the summer season. The boats will sail on Lake Taneycomo after setting sail from the Branson Landing.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we will be continually monitoring weather, road, water, and vehicle conditions. Additional details will be available on our website, which will go live next month,” a company spokesperson wrote on Facebook.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but the company’s Facebook page says they hope to open sometime in April.

