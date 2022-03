Around 50 people and at least five horses were rescued from a bridge outside Lismore in northern New South Wales, Australia, after being stranded overnight in rising floodwaters.The bridge over the Richmond river is located in Woodburn in southern Lismore.Residents and their livestock were trying to escape the flood in northern NSW and took the bridge towards Lismore on Monday, but were soon marooned as water rose up and engulfed both ends of the arched bridge. Residents had to stay overnight on the bridge due to the dark and dangerous conditions, 9news reported.Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate...

AUSTRALIA ・ 1 DAY AGO