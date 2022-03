Matt Corral might be the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl and Kenny Pickett’s rise might not give him the honor of being the first signal-caller off the board. The Ole Miss quarterback might drop into the bottom part of the first round if he slides a bit. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said Corral is either going to go in the middle of the round or could be a logical pick for the Detroit Lions at No. 32. The Lions acquired the pick in the initial Matthew Stafford-for-Jared Goff trade. The Lions also hold the No. 3 pick in April. Kiper said if Corral is still available at No. 32, the Lions need to pounce on a quarterback who could be a good fit for the team.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO