CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Matthew Cleveland hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Florida State over Virginia 64-63 on Saturday. The Seminoles had trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, however, after an 11-2 run, tied it up at 61 with six seconds to go. Armaan Franklin hit a mid-range jumper with 0.4 seconds left on the clock to put UVA up by two - it looked like the bucket that would seal the win for the home side.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO