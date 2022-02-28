ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The NYC Real Estate Owned By Russian Billionaires

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. is ramping up sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its ongoing attack on Ukraine, raising questions about Russian investment into the U.S. property market. But Russian money is already spread through New York City real estate, and the New York Post outlined some of the biggest Russian-born investors in...

Paul Hayes
2d ago

That’s an intelligent way to spy on the U.S. All the Russians have to do is to watch us from their windows, and that’s not called spying on us even though they are.

7
Randolph Stowe
1d ago

This is almost most insignificant when compared to Chinese ownership of America's corporations and the O'Biden regime; although Obama has always beem slaves to Putin and Iran, as well as China.

6
 

MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
Kansas City Star

What Exactly Is a Russian ‘Oligarch’?

Oligarch. A word that we have heard a lot recently, as if it were the adjective to describe something, someone, even a country. It's on everyone's lips as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies and world leaders look to more and heavier sanctions. Oligarch is used often and freely,...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has his assets frozen and is hit with a travel ban by the EU as part of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions by the European Union. The EU laid down the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started last week. Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN...
TRAVEL
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS
Fox News

Republicans demand Biden stop funding Putin's war with oil purchases

Congressional Republicans blasted President Biden for putting restrictions on domestic oil production while paying millions for Russian oil imports. Ahead of the president's first State of the Union address Tuesday, House Republicans said Biden has given Russian President Vladimir Putin leverage by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new oil and gas leases, while paying for Russian oil.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
