Florence, SC

Gov. McMaster to attend Trump rally in Florence

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster will attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Florence.

It is not known if Gov. McMaster plans to speak at the event, which is scheduled for March 12 at Florence Regional Airport.

McMaster has long been a supporter of Trump and traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a private meeting with the former president earlier this month. Details of that meeting were not released.

Last spring, Trump officially endorsed Gov. McMaster who is seeking re-election against Democratic challengers Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod.

Comments / 49

Paul Smith
2d ago

McMaster has to do what his master tells him to do. His nose will be brown when he returns to Columbia.

Linda Shell
1d ago

vote Democrat South Carolina we don't need two losers to win again

