ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Grambling State coach Hue Jackson defends hire of Art Briles as coordinator

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oruku_0eRg4How00
Kareem Elgazzar

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson doubled down on his decision to hire former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, despite the latter's role in mishandling sexual assault allegations during his time at Baylor.

In a lengthy statement via his charitable foundation, Jackson wrote that forgiveness, redemption, and enlightenment were the factors that led to his decision to hire Briles.

Briles, 66, was fired by Baylor in 2016 after an investigation alleged football players were "above the rules," while coaches and administrators kept allegations of sexual assault quiet. One 2017 lawsuit said 52 rapes happened over a four-year span by more than 30 Baylor football players.

"The choices made by football staff and athletics leadership, in some instances, posed a risk to campus safety and the integrity of the University," the investigation found. "In certain instances, including reports of a sexual assault by multiple football players, athletics and football personnel affirmatively chose not to report sexual violence and dating violence to an appropriate administrator outside of athletics."

Briles was hired by the Canadian Football League's Hamilton TigerCats in 2017, but the team reversed course after public outcry. He then spent time coaching in the Italian Football League and high school football in Texas.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys sidestep latest allegations against Jerry Jones

Longtime owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in the news for all the wrong reasons during an NFL offseason that’s been defined by scandal. It was just recently that Dallas paid $2.4 million to four former cheerleaders stemming from wrongdoing on the part of former executive Rich Dalrymple alleging that Dalrymple committed voyeurism as they undressed in their locker room at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL exploring ways to make punts safer

As noted by the NFL's website, the league altered how players are allowed to line up and block on kickoff plays ahead of the 2018 season in an attempt to make those instances safer, and the XFL went even further for its initial relaunch in 2020 before that league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Nikola Jokic makes the most ridiculous pass of NBA season

Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather gets meme treatment for ridiculous look at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Andy Reid denies Eric Bieniemy has friction with QB Patrick Mahomes, others

As Nick Shook wrote for the NFL's website, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself answering questions about an exchange he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a game in early December. Per Mark Powell of Fansided, a recent story posted by Chiefs Kingdom suggested friction had developed between Bieniemy and Mahomes and other offensive players throughout this past season, but that piece has since been deleted.
NFL
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly plotting move for Jazz's Donovan Mitchell?

Over the last several years, the New York Knicks have missed out on LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and just about every other NBA star that you can think of. But you certainly cannot knock them for a lack of persistence. Steve Popper of Newsday reported on Saturday that Knicks executive...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Briles
Yardbarker

Report: Davante Adams drawing interest from at least four teams

The Green Bay Packers want to keep Davante Adams, and they may have to in order to convince Aaron Rodgers to return next season. If they are not able to make that happen, several teams are waiting patiently to pursue the star wide receiver. Adams is set to become a...
NFL
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski still working out at Buccaneers facility, hasn't confirmed future plans

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is still publicly a retired former NFL player as of Tuesday afternoon even though he's repeatedly mentioned as a potential target of multiple teams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht raised eyes when he remarked Tuesday he's "going to leave the light on" regarding a possible Brady return to the franchise this spring or summer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grambling State#Baylor Football#Canadian Football League#American Football#College Football#Huejacksonfdn#University
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
WAVY News 10

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Giants could take two OL in top seven of 2022 NFL Draft

The new-look New York Giants are now being guided by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom joined the club from the Buffalo Bills in January. Their ties to Buffalo have resulted in the Giants being linked with current Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones continues to recover from the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season after Nov. 28.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Hue Jackson’s bizarre defense of hiring Art Briles might just feature a bit of tax evasion

Former Cleveland Browns head coach and current Grambling State Tigers leader Hue Jackson was in the news recently for accusations that he was forced to tank during his time with Cleveland. Now, Jackson is in the news once again, this time for his recent Grambling State hire of controversial coach Art Briles, who was accused of ignoring sexual assault committed by his players during his time at Baylor. Jackson penned a letter via his foundation defending the hire of Briles. The letter, while bizarrely strong in its defense of Briles, also seemed to indicate some questionable findings when it came to Jackson’s foundation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kentucky sends players off court early for walk of shame during loss

Kentucky sent some of its players off the court early before Saturday’s game at Arkansas ended, raising some questions about sportsmanship. However, they had a different reason for doing the publicized walk of shame. The Wildcats lost 75-73 to the Razorbacks in an electric atmosphere at Bud Walton Arena...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy