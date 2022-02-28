Grambling State coach Hue Jackson defends hire of Art Briles as coordinator

Kareem Elgazzar

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson doubled down on his decision to hire former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, despite the latter's role in mishandling sexual assault allegations during his time at Baylor.

In a lengthy statement via his charitable foundation, Jackson wrote that forgiveness, redemption, and enlightenment were the factors that led to his decision to hire Briles.

Briles, 66, was fired by Baylor in 2016 after an investigation alleged football players were "above the rules," while coaches and administrators kept allegations of sexual assault quiet. One 2017 lawsuit said 52 rapes happened over a four-year span by more than 30 Baylor football players.

"The choices made by football staff and athletics leadership, in some instances, posed a risk to campus safety and the integrity of the University," the investigation found. "In certain instances, including reports of a sexual assault by multiple football players, athletics and football personnel affirmatively chose not to report sexual violence and dating violence to an appropriate administrator outside of athletics."

Briles was hired by the Canadian Football League's Hamilton TigerCats in 2017, but the team reversed course after public outcry. He then spent time coaching in the Italian Football League and high school football in Texas.