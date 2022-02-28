Teacher pay undecided as Mississippi Legislative deadline nears

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ahead of Tuesday’s legislative deadline, several bills could be on the chopping block. Both chambers said teacher pay is a priority.

Teacher shortages have remained a constant problem locally and nationwide. Education advocates in Mississippi are worried that income tax cuts have held pay for teachers hostage.

According to the Southern Regional Education Board, teacher turnover in the Southeast is around 8% to 10%. Tuesday, March 1 is the deadline for committees to report general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other chamber. This includes the House and Senate teacher plans that have been sent to their respective committees.

“We are really expecting our legislators will do the right thing,” said Erica Jones with the Mississippi Association of Educators.

“We need to keep the pressure on both chambers. They need to understand that folks are watching, and people will hold them accountable for this,” said Nancy Loome with the Parents’ Campaign.

Teacher pay is only one piece of the puzzle. Other important factors include teacher health benefits, preparation for the job and advancement within the profession to retain teachers.

The House and Senate proposals are close to at least $4,000 on average, depending on the level of certification and years of experience.

