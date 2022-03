Millions of Americans will once again be getting an automatic SNAP benefits boost, as most states chose to extend support for food stamps. The vast majority of states extended their benefits at the beginning of this year. Households getting food stamps must receive a minimum of $95 per month. Of course, many families get much more than that. Typically, monthly benefits amounts will depend on the size of the family.

