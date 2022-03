Spencer Rattler is onto the next chapter of his collegiate career after transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina in the winter, and the first-year Gamecocks signal-caller also seems to have moved on from any criticisms of his character. Rattler's presence in the Netflix documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights” while still at Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle High School raised character concerns among some with how the quarterback was portrayed in the series, but Rattler says he has changed significantly as a person in the years since the show was taped.

