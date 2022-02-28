ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ex Bachelor Colton Underwood reveals he is ENGAGED to Jordan C. Brown less than a year after he came out as gay

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Colton Underwood revealed Monday that he is engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown.

The 30-year-old Bachelor star and his political strategist fiancé shared their happy news in a set of sweet photos of them enjoying time together in picturesque Big Sur, California.

Underwood is most famous for dating Cassie Randolph at the conclusion of his season of The Bachelor, only to come out as gay months after their acrimonious split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odYhc_0eRg3UEC00
Big news! Colton Underwood, 30, announced Monday that he and his partner Jordan C. Brown had gotten engaged after less than a year of dating

On his Instagram page, Colton shared a photo of himself and Jordan strolling hand-in-hand out of a forest, captioning it, 'life is going to be fun with you ♥️.'

Jordan, 39, posted a more playful photo of the lovebirds enjoying a champagne toast.

Colton celebrated by popping the cork and splashing fizzing sparkling wine everywhere while Jordan held the glasses.

'The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne,' he joked in his caption. 'I love you babe. ❤️'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zY5My_0eRg3UEC00
Loved-up: 'life is going to be fun with you,' Colton captioned a sweet photo of the lovebirds on a romantic getaway to Big Sur for their proposal

In an interview with People from Monday, Colton gushed about his romantic Big Sur getaway.

'After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,' he shared. 'I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.'

He added that he was looking forward to an even better new year after a 'transformative' year in which he met his love.

'I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,' he enthused. 'Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé i something I never thought was going to be possible.'

Back in December, Colton sounded over the moon as he spoke about his then-boyfriend Jordan to Us Weekly.

'I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,' he said in December after introducing his boyfriend to his family. 'Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UW062_0eRg3UEC00
Picture perfect: 'I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,' Colton gushed to People

Colton — who was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and went on to become a college football star at Illinois State University — revealed to Us Weekly in December that he opted to keep Jordan off of his Netflix series Coming Out Colton in order to focus on his own 'self-discovery.'

'I have been through that. I have done that,' he said. 'Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.

'Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy,' he added. 'I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.'

Colton rose to fame due to his appearances on the Bachelor franchise, beginning with his stint on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and followed by his appearance on Bachelor In Paradise, when he pursued Tia Booth.

In 2019, he was chosen as The Bachelor for season 23, when he ended up with Cassie Randolph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2cEC_0eRg3UEC00
On-screen relationship: In 2019, he was chosen as The Bachelor for season 23, when he ended up with Cassie Randolph. She initially rejected him and left the show before he pursed her; seen in 2019

Cassie initially opted to leave the series when it was down to the final three women after her father refused to give his blessing, though she admitted she had plenty of conflict feelings of her own.

After pleading for her not to leave, Colton infamously jumped a fence on camera after shouting that he was 'f**king done' with the show.

But he followed up the shocking move by sending the other two women home and trying for a second shot with Cassie, this time without the pressure of an engagement.

But things turned sour between the couple, who announced their split in May of 2020.

In July of that year, she urged her ex not to 'monetize on their breakup by writing a new chapter' of his book The First Time without giving her approval.

Things got even more tense between the exes in September, when Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton.

In court documents, she accused him of planting a tracking device on her car so that he could follow her location, and she also claimed that he had been harassing her and members of her family via a new phone number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cePOl_0eRg3UEC00
Extreme: The two were back together by the end of the season, but split in May 2020. Cassie filed for a restraining order in September and accused Colton of stalking her and putting a track device on her car

Cassie also claimed in her filing that he had sent messages from the number to himself to disguise its origins.

The Bachelor star allegedly made uninvited visits to her Los Angeles apartment, as well as to her parents' home in Huntington Beach, California, including one time that he was reportedly spotted outside their house at 2 a.m.

The speech and language therapist claimed in her documents that Colton had admitted both to sending the disturbing messages, which accused her of spending time with another man, and to putting the tracking device on her car's bumper.

He later addressed the restraining order after Cassie withdrew her request in November 2020.

'Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,' he said. 'The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbw0C_0eRg3UEC00
Reaching an agreement: She dropped the restraining order request in November 2020, and Colton offered her an apology on Good Morning America after coming out as gay in April 2021

After he came out as gay in April 2021, Colton shared an apology to his ex.

'I loved everything about her, and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on,' he said on Good Morning America.

'I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.'

Comments / 4

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Split Less Than 1 Year After Engagement

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have split less than one year after their engagement, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Their breakup comes on the heels of rumors that the couple had called it quits after Ximena, 24, uploaded then deleted a TikTok of her looking loved-up with a man who was not Mike. In the clip, which was reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on February 17, a series of photos and videos of Ximena and the dark-haired mystery man played on the screen. The video was set to a romantic Spanish-language song titled “Jaque Mate” by Juanse.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

When Does Hannah Brown's Doppelgänger, Susie Evans, Go Home on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. As fun as it's been to crack a joke or two about how similar Susie Evans looks to Hannah Brown, Susie has definitely proven that she's her own woman on Season 26 of The Bachelor. The 28-year-old wedding videographer (she runs her own company) recently admitted to Clayton Echard that she was falling in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
purewow.com

‘Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Is Engaged to His ‘﻿Best Friend, Teammate and Now Fiancé’

Congratulations are in order for former Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood!. The 30-year-old TV personality just revealed to ﻿People ﻿that he is engaged to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he told the publication. “I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's heartbroken bride Holly Greenstein slams Andrew Davis for wasting her time in blistering interview following his dramatic exit: 'He wrote me off from day one'

Their turbulent relationship came to a dramatic end last week when Andrew Davis quit Married At First Sight after yet another blow-up. And bride Holly Greenstein, 36, slammed her Texas-born groom, 39, for not being honest with her from the start in an interview with 9Entertainment on Sunday. 'Andrew admitted...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Cassie Randolph
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Illinois State University#Instagram A#Big Sur#Us Weekly
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

Clayton Echard Admits He Regretted Becoming The Bachelor, And I Honestly Feel Bad For Him

Clayton Echard has been put through the wringer since being announced as the lead of The Bachelor for Season 26. First of all, ABC grossly mishandled Echard’s announcement, remaining mum even as his name leaked in the media before fans were introduced to him on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. He faced insurmountable levels of scrutiny before his season and was wholly unprepared to face arguably the worst villain in franchise history, Shanae Ankney, leading to continued backlash over his handling of that situation. It’s been so much that Echard has even admitted he regretted joining The Bachelor for a time, and I wholly sympathize.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKYC

Ohio University graduate Rachel Recchia shares why she wanted to leave Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor

CLEVELAND — The Bachelor Clayton Echard has sent home all but four women who are vying for his love on season 26 of the reality dating competition show. Ohio University graduate Rachel Recchia, 26, is one of those final contestants, remaining in the game of love after two emotional rounds of rose ceremonies and two more women being spontaneously asked to leave the show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay wows in black on rare date night with famous husband

Mariska Hargitay made a stylish entrance with her husband Peter Hermann at the opening night of Broadway musical The Music Man in Manhattan on Thursday. The Law & Order: SVU star enjoyed a rare public date night with her spouse of nearly 18 years, walking the red carpet together at the Winter Garden Theatre. Mariska looked typically stylish wearing a boat-neck black top with matching wide-legged pants.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy