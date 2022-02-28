Recap: icad Q4 Earnings

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO