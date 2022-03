Take your buddies out for a spin in this pristine Porsche sports car legend with more than enough style and performance to put a smile on anyone's face. Porsche is one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Germany. They combined over a century of automotive engineering with the sort of style and performance you could only find from the insanely-popular Volkswagen Beetle designers. These cars were insanely popular for their time, and they still boast the same features that made it that way in the first place. One such model that made such a significant impact on the automotive world is the 911 which was the first of its kind to utilize German engineering for the sole purpose of creating a lightweight sports car. This car is a four-speed Sportmatic, a very rare transmission for this model.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO