ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man accused of stealing 13 guns in home burglary

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlaoS_0eRg2kR900

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Drake Drive on Friday night and stealing 13 guns.

Christopher Ferrell, 40, had recently been kicked out of the home that he’s accused of breaking into.

Lee County deputies said he filled duffle bags with guns, including an AR-15, ammunition, vintage coins, and Barbie dolls. Investigators said Ferrell stole about $89,000 worth of guns and personal property.

Ferrell was reportedly caught in the act when the victim came home early. Ferrell rode away on a bicycle, dumping some of the weapons into nearby bushes, deputies said.

Investigators used drones and K-9 units to find and arrest Ferrell.

This isn’t the first time NB2 has covered Ferrell’s crimes.

Back in 1999 Ferrel and his friends called the FBI using a payphone and threatened to blow up Cypress Lake High School if the agency did not provide them with $50,000, a car, a pack of cigarettes, and guacamole dip.

For the Friday night burglary, Ferrell is facing a burglary charge and several grand theft of a firearm charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

A tale of two presidents: Biden's State of the Union gets tepid reviews, as Zelenskyy moves onlookers to tears

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion. Russia's defence ministry said it controlled Kherson...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Associated Press

Russian athletes out of Paralympics in stunning about-face

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow...
SPORTS
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#Burglary
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as 2,000 civilian deaths blamed on Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky vowed Wednesday that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that increasingly appeared to be Vladimir Putin's strategy. Zelensky said almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading...
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy