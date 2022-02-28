Fort Myers man accused of stealing 13 guns in home burglary

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Drake Drive on Friday night and stealing 13 guns.

Christopher Ferrell, 40, had recently been kicked out of the home that he’s accused of breaking into.

Lee County deputies said he filled duffle bags with guns, including an AR-15, ammunition, vintage coins, and Barbie dolls. Investigators said Ferrell stole about $89,000 worth of guns and personal property.

Ferrell was reportedly caught in the act when the victim came home early. Ferrell rode away on a bicycle, dumping some of the weapons into nearby bushes, deputies said.

Investigators used drones and K-9 units to find and arrest Ferrell.

This isn’t the first time NB2 has covered Ferrell’s crimes.

Back in 1999 Ferrel and his friends called the FBI using a payphone and threatened to blow up Cypress Lake High School if the agency did not provide them with $50,000, a car, a pack of cigarettes, and guacamole dip.

For the Friday night burglary, Ferrell is facing a burglary charge and several grand theft of a firearm charges.