So said a Russian officer recently captured by Ukrainian forces during his country’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. The people the officer refers to in the widely released video are none other than Ukrainian boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko. Claiming a video of the two fighters declaring their willingness to defend Ukraine led him to see the error of his nation’s ways, the officer claimed: “I personally, just when we entered this territory when I watched the address of the professional boxers, your boxers…back home I always loved watching them, Usyk and Lomachenko, they are my favorites. I mean that when I say it.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO