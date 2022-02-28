ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How one female copywriter convinced the world that diamonds meant everlasting love

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrNA3_0eRg2YnJ00

We’ve all heard the phrase, “a diamond is forever.” But as history shows us, that isn’t necessarily the case. In fact, having a diamond in a wedding ring is a fairly new concept, and it’s a brilliant lesson in the power of emotional marketing.

According to Weird History , proposing with a wedding ring dates back to the Roman Empire. Though, probably to no one’s surprise, the reasons for doing so were … less than romantic. Rather, simple bands were a symbol of a legal contract. On an even more unsentimental note, only women would wear rings, symbolizing a passing of ownership from father to future husband, thus marking this person as off the market, literally. How sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGLWN_0eRg2YnJ00 Ring? Or collar? Who's to say... upload.wikimedia.org



Roman women often received two wedding rings: one made of iron, and one gold. The iron ring, a symbol of strength, would be worn at home. The gold would flaunt affluence to the outside world. And just like today, the ring was worn on the fourth finger, because ancient Romans believed a vein ran from the finger to the heart. Weird History marked this as scientifically inaccurate, but there is a bit of nuance to be explored here. Traditional Eastern healing modalities (think acupuncture and reflexology), work with the concept of meridians, thought to be energetic channels through which life energy flows. The
San Jiao meridian , also known as the “Triple Burner” or "Triple Energizer,” begins in the ring finger and passes through the chest to connect with the pericardium , the protective sac surrounding the heart.


So maybe—like many ancient civilizations—the Romans were aware of something we have since forgotten.

Once Rome fell, Europe continued the tradition of betrothal rings, but with a slightly more sentimental twist. Now wedding rings signified the promise of engagement. More like a pledge, less like a property statement. And the Roman Catholic Church first started to imbue the sense of faith, matrimony and divine union through the use of rings. Our modern-day sense of a ring symbolizing marriage vows began in this era.

Okay, but, like … where’s the diamond?

Fast forward to 1477, during the engagement between Maximilian I, Archduke of Austria, and Mary of Burgundy. It was a marriage meant to bring peace and expand the Holy Roman Empire. Talk about a power couple. Mary of Burgundy was the first ever to receive a diamond in a wedding ring, starting a new trend throughout Europe. Ring makers everywhere brainstormed new and more impressive ways of cutting and setting the stones. You could say that Mary of Burgundy was a jeweler influencer, before it was cool.

Diamonds at this time were incredibly rare, and therefore incredibly expensive. Not until diamonds were discovered in Brazil during the early 1700s would prices finally drop. And once South African diamonds were found plentiful in the mid 1800s, the shiny stone began flooding jewelry stores everywhere, and for the first time, diamond wedding rings were made affordable to the middle class.

That is, until the Great Depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqJjJ_0eRg2YnJ00 Photo by Sabrianna on Unsplash

Silver diamond studded ring.

Financial devastation caused a crash in diamond ring sales. De Beers , the world’s largest diamond conglomerate, somehow couldn’t convince couples that spending what little money they had on an inanimate object to prove wedded bliss was a good idea. That is, until they began to capitalize on the idea of romance.

Using the power of glamor, De Beers bombarded the public with advertisements marketing diamonds as an investment in love, even having actresses pose in pictures to sell the idea (some things never change). Diamond sales skyrocketed 55%. So yeah, it worked.

From there, De Beers continued to entice potential buyers with the idea of bigger, better (read: more expensive) stones with even more ad campaigns. If diamond rings could somehow be synonymous with marriage, then diamond rings would become a necessity for holy matrimony. But how?

The answer is: with words.

This is where copywriter Mary Frances Gerety came into the picture. In 1948, Gerety was assigned to create a slogan that encapsulated the security and eternal romance guaranteed by owning a diamond. According to The New York Times , Gerety scribbled some words onto a piece of paper one night, and the next day presented it to De Beers. The paper read:

“A Diamond Is Forever.”

Gerety cast her spell, and it sold more than a million rings. By the 1960s, 80% of women in the U.S. owned a diamond ring. And it’s still an incantation De Beers uses today.

If there was ever any doubt on just how powerful words can be, let this story be an example.

The slogan might finally be losing its luster, as more and more couples are opting to use different stones, both for ethical reasons and to use different symbolism. For example, some might opt for a sapphire (signifying loyalty), while others might choose a ruby (for love and passion). Others still might do away with rings entirely. Two of my friends have tattoos on each of their ring fingers—the woman has a sun (her husband), and the guy has a moon (his wife). We live in a time where self-expression is making a renaissance, and it’s beautiful to witness. Tradition has its place, but, like with diamond rings, it’s important to know where those traditions are sourced from, in order to make empowering decisions.

For even more wedding ring knowledge, including the story behind Queen Victoria’s infamous golden serpent ring with emerald eyes, watch the full video below.

www.youtube.com

Why People Actually Wear Engagement Rings

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
The Independent

Married woman reveals wedding items that were ‘not worth it’

A woman has posted a list of all the items she got for her wedding that were not worth the sticker price.On TikTok, Ryan and Brooke McConnell post videos about their wedding, along with tips for other people who are planning for their big day.In one clip shared on 7 February, Brooke detailed everything that she got for her wedding that wasn’t worth the money.First, she showed a photo of her wedding shoes. And while they looked “amazing” in the picture, “no one ever saw them”. And that same rule applied to her perfume, she said.“People were like, ‘get your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Copywriter#Diamond Rings#Romans#Eastern#Triple Energizer#The Roman Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Brazil
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Let Sister Bring Girlfriend to Wedding

At what point does the effort to have the perfect wedding go too far?. The wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, as reported by IBIS World, and thus certain wedding choices can potentially lead to costly mistakes. For this reason, it’s not difficult to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding.
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
marthastewart.com

Ahead of This Organic California Wedding, the Bride's Mother Sewed Every Stitch of Her Wedding Dress by Hand

Though Amy and Sean attended the same college and shared several mutual friends, their personalities prevented them from meeting on campus: "Amy was always studiously preparing for upcoming quizzes or tests, while Sean was notoriously pursuing his dreams as the infamous DJ N2ition," says the couple. "No one would have guessed that the quiet and shy Amy would ever be seen in the same room with the loud and exuberant Sean." Years after graduation, the two matched on Hinge, and shared a memorable first meeting: a five-hour marathon date at a rooftop bar overlooking Disneyland, where Sean knew immediately that Amy was the one.
TEMECULA, CA
Distractify

Deepti and Shake's Wedding on 'Love Is Blind' Has a Surprising Outcome

Spoiler alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind. In Season 2 of Love Is Blind, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati are very different people. To fans, Deepti deserves the world and Shake has a lot of growing to do before he can be in a committed relationship, much less a marriage. This is the guy who admitted to only dating white blondes, after all. So when it comes time for Deepti and Shake's wedding, there's a bombshell many fans don't expect.
TV SERIES
Upworthy

Upworthy

73K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy