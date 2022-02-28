ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Roadster Makes History With $250K Sale: Here's The World's Most Expensive Tesla

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the first electric vehicles from a leading company in the sector saw its highest-ever sale price. What Happened: A Tesla Roadster sold for $250,000 recently, marking the highest amount ever paid for the first model from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The vehicle was sold by Gruber Motor...

MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

First look at the Polestar O₂ concept: A hard-top roadster convertible with an autonomous drone built in

Swedish EV brand Polestar has provided further evidence of its break from the DNA of parent Volvo Cars, unveiling its second concept vehicle, the Polestar O₂. This all-electric, hard-top convertible builds off the automaker’s Precept concept and further showcases what Polestar has planned for its future EVs from both a design and sustainability standpoint. Whether cinematic drones will be included or not remains uncertain, however.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Gruber Motor Company#Vin#Wi
Fortune

Elon Musk laughed at the idea that Tesla’s German Gigafactory would use too much water. Now it’s a main reason why the plant isn’t open

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Elon Musk was asked last year whether the factory Tesla Inc. was constructing in Germany would deplete the area’s water supply, he broke out in bellowing laughter and called the notion “completely wrong.”
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

21 Cool Muscle Cars from the Grand National Roadster Show!

When the Grand National Roadster Show (GNRS) was started by Al Slonaker in 1949, the '32 Ford was just a youngster at 17 years old. If he had started the GNRS today, can you imagine what the show would look like, with the place filled with 17-year-old Crown Vic Fords? You'd probably wonder if you had accidentally dropped into a cop convention. All kidding aside, the Grand National Roadster Show is the granddaddy of all car shows and despite its reputation of featuring high-end custom pre-war street rods (which are plenty swell on their own!), the 2022 GNRS had much to offer for fans of the muscle car. In fact, the Grand National Roadster Show is one of the top destinations for muscle car builders, owners, and fans, and we were fortunate to capture some of our favorites from this year's GNRS, which was held January 28-30, 2022.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.
AUSTIN, TX
Motorious

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Aged Like Wine

This car may seem old on the outside but this vehicle is a time capsule of history. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. The image of zipping these lightweight German Gullwings and Convertibles through the winding turns of the Nurburgring with a ton of power and performance at your fingertips is one that we all dream of at some point or another. While many enthusiasts like to focus on the Gullwing models because of their unique design, it truly is the convertible vehicles that provide a truly exhilarating driving experience. Letting the top down on one of these sleek sports cars and ripping through the mountains of Germany is an incredible experience because you might as well be driving an airplane from the early days of automotive racing with the windows down. This particular car is the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
CharlotteObserver.com

Ford Borrows a Winning Formula From Tesla (And It Works)

The war between car manufacturers in electric vehicles (EVs) is sometimes akin to a competition for the most beautiful garden in the neighborhood. All the neighbors look at each other like earthenware dogs. When you realize that the neighbors' roses form a flowery portico or that their garden is always well mowed and maintained, you wonder what their secret is. We try different gardening techniques and products to try to get the same result. When we realize that whatever we do we can't manage to replicate their flowery shrub or their impeccable lawn, we then bring down our last card: get our hands on their magic formula.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

535-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 Up For Auction

Saleen is a storied name in the history of Ford Mustang tuners, as Steve Saleen’s namesake has been churning out pony car parts and turnkey builds for decades now. Some of those Saleen vehicles have become valuable collector’s items over the years, and that may soon include even later S197-based cars like this 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 that’s up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer with just 535 original miles.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Most Luxurious Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2022

It took many years before the capable pickup truck convinced us that it could also double as a luxurious daily driver, equipped with all the creature comforts you'd typically find in a high-end sedan or SUV. The Lincoln Blackwood and Cadillac Escalade EXT were both examples of premium automakers failing dismally at creating a luxury truck. Lincoln, for instance, produced less than 20% of the number of Blackwoods originally planned.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
