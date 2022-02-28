ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court weighs new limits on EPA’s power to fight climate change

By David G. Savage, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court justices on Monday weighed whether to set strict limits on how the Biden administration can fight climate change through new regulations of plants that burn coal to produce electricity. They did so even though Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has yet to issue a...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Supreme Court considers federal reach in curbing power emissions in case with major implications for Biden’s climate agenda

President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to address climate change faces a potential hurdle as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments in a case that could restrict federal reach at power plants and beyond. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has already shown reluctance in broadening federal agency scope,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

Fredrickson: Supreme Court could stymie EPA on climate crisis

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard West Virginia v. EPA. The case could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Antonin Scalia
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Electric Power#Solar Power#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Federal court upholds Georgia redistricting maps

ATLANTA – A federal judge has upheld the use of Georgia’s new legislative and congressional district boundaries for this year’s elections. A ruling handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones declared the May 24 primaries are too close for the court to change the maps drawn by the General Assembly’s Republican majorities last fall.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

California attorney general announces investigation into TikTok's impact on children

A nationwide investigation will explore the risks that the wildly popular shortform video app TikTok poses to children, California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta announced Wednesday. Among what's under scrutiny will be how the company has sought to increase the time and frequency with which young people use its app; the extent to which it is aware of any harm it may be causing those users; and whether it's violating consumer protection laws in the process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
eenews.net

‘It’s bigger than EPA’: Greens rally at Supreme Court

A crowd of about 200 people — including young activists, a scientist helping with the latest reports raising alarms about the climate and a key lawmaker — gathered outside the Supreme Court this morning to protest a case that could constrain EPA’s power to limit greenhouse gas emissions from energy producers.
ENVIRONMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

Manchin outlines a path to revive Biden’s stalled economic agenda

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin laid out a path to reviving President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, saying he could support a slimmed-down version that splits any revenue raised between shrinking the deficit and new spending. His proposal includes partially rolling back the 2017 tax cuts by raising...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy