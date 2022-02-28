Quantum-Si Q4 Net Loss More Than Triples as it Preps for Commercial Launch

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. SIX, -2.87% reported Thursday a fourth-quarter that narrowed more than expected as revenue nearly tripled and park attendance and guest spending increased. The theme park operator's stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading, to outperform a broad and sharp selloff in stock index futures. Net losses for the quarter to Jan. 2 narrowed to $2.0 million, or 2 cents a share, from $85.8 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 16 cents. Revenue jumped 191.7% to $316.8 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $268.0 million. Attendance grew 163.6% to 5.8 million, topping the FactSet consensus of 5.6 million, and reaching about 98% of the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Total guest spending per capita rose 12.8% to $53.00, as admissions spending increased 2.3% to $27.90 and in-park spending grew 27.3% to $25.10. The stock has rallied 8.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO