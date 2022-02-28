Samuel L. Jackson rejects Joe Rogan’s excuse for using N-word and defends Tarantino

Kim Kardashian likes a pro-Pete Davidson tweet after Kanye West's controversial video release. As Kanye West continues to make his feelings about Pete Davidson public through his music and on social media, Kim Kardashian gave her boyfriend a subtle show of support on Twitter on March 3. Pete, who Kanye kidnaps and buries alive in the dark new video for his song, "Eazy," was praised by filmmaker James Gunn on Twitter this week in a post that scored a "like" from Kim. "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know," James wrote on the platform. "A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect." Pete had briefly returned to Instagram since he and Kim started dating, but he deactivated his account again amid Kanye's ongoing public attacks. According to a March 3 report from Page Six, he resurfaced on the platform for under an hour on March 2, the same day a judge granted Kim her request to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings from Kanye. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February of last year and was first spotted out with Pete over Halloween weekend. With her new single status, Kim will reportedly drop "West" from her last name. Kanye's already faced backlash for the images related to Pete in his new video.
