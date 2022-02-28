ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson rejects Joe Rogan’s excuse for using N-word and defends Tarantino

By Nardine Saad, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson, who has starred in six Quentin Tarantino films that repeatedly use the N-word, has weighed in on podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent controversy involving the racial epithet. This year’s honorary Oscar recipient, 73, rejected “The Joe Rogan Experience” host’s apology, which came after a supercut video...

