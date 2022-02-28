ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Pierre Haobsh petitions court to represent himself ahead of sentencing

By Beth Farnsworth
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Pierre Haobsh, the man convicted in November of murdering the Han family inside their hillside home near Goleta, is seeking to represent himself at the sentencing phase of his trial in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

"Not advisable to represent yourself, even at this stage," said Judge Brian Hill to the defendant. "It really is advisable that you be advised by counsel."

Judge Hill encouraged Haobsh and his Public Defender, Christine Voss, "to talk."

Haobsh was scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning, February 28, for the triple murder of Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily on March 23, 2016. Their bodies were found wrapped in plastic in their garage off Greenhill Way.

The post-verdict request pushed sentencing back one month.

The so-called Faretta motion will be discussed March 8. At that time, Judge Hill will go through files from both sides and determine which questions to ask of Haobsh before making his final decision.

During Monday's hearing, both Haobsh and Voss raised concerns about the defendant's jailhouse diet and personal safety.

Haobsh revealed that he's been involved in "lots of fights" with cellmates and the only way to be safely housed in Santa Barbara County's Main Jail is through the judge.

Judge Hill responded that he would not tolerate a pattern of fights involving Haobsh and recommended his defense team contact County Counsel.

Sentencing is set for March 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutor Benjamin Ladinig told Judge Hill he wants sentencing to take place before the six year anniversary of the Han family murders.

