I am so sick and tired of hearing people say that nobody in town was rooting for Cooper Kupp before he made it to play for the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56! I'll have you know the Kupp family are well known in the Yakima area and have been for a while now! This week, the Washington state Legislature made a formal motion to honor Yakima's hometown hero, Cooper Kupp for his gallant Super Bowl performance. (KIMA-TV)

