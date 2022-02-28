Woman dies in Monday morning crash near Stevensville

A woman died in an early Monday morning crash near Stevensville.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old woman from Stevensville was driving on Three Mile Creek Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. when she lost control of Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on icy roads.

The victim overcorrected and her vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole and a wooden fence. MHP reports the pickup out continued through a field for about 400 yards and crashed through two more fences before coming to a stop.

The woman — who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash — was pronounced dead the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.