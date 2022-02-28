ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Big Rig Carrying Scrap Metal Overturns Off Highway Entrance Ramp In Lake Worth

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
 8 days ago
LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler loaded with scrap metal flipped over Monday, Feb. 28, shortly after 2:00 p.m. in Lake Worth.

It happened at the on ramp to I-820 East from Jacksboro Highway.

Overturned big rig in Lake Worth (Chopper 11)

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told CBS 11, the driver ran off the road and into a hole.

That caused the load to shift which caused the big rig to flip, dumping scrap metal onto a car.

No one was hurt.

“The folks in the car are extremely lucky,” Chief Manoushagian said.

The I-820 exit ramp at the Quebec and Jacksboro Highway entrance ramp was closed for cleanup and removal of the big rig and scrap metal.

