Massachusetts Reports 1,632 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,632 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend. There were also 31 additional deaths reported from Friday.

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 1.89%, which is down from 2.13% at the end of last week.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,539,526. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,686.

There were 97,477 total new tests reported.

There are 445 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 83 patients currently in intensive care.