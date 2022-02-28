House budget would defund Virginia Beach mass shooting commission. Delegates are sparring over who is to blame.

Jason Nixon, left, and Alexis Nixon, right, listen as Sen. Bill DeSteph speaks during a meeting in Richmond on Jan. 28, 2020. Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims met with lawmakers to encourage launching a state investigation into the mass shooting. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

An amendment to defund the state commission investigating the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting was included in this year’s House budget — and two Virginia Beach delegates are arguing about who is to blame.

Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler recently slammed Republican Barry Knight, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, on social media for cutting the funds. But on the House floor Thursday, Knight attributed it to a miscommunication and said he was unaware the commission needed more time to finish its work.

Knight said he would get the funding back in the budget. The House and Senate already passed their proposed budgets but will be working together on compromises in the coming weeks.

A city employee went on a shooting rampage May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others before he was killed by police.

In the aftermath, Convirs-Fowler worked alongside now Attorney General Jason Miyares, who was then a Virginia Beach delegate, to create the state commission. She previously explained many survivors and victims’ families were concerned with the city investigation and believed it was not independent enough to be effective.

On the House floor Thursday, Convirs-Fowler said the funding for the commission had been actively “omitted and stricken” from the budget.

“Virginia Beach is watching,” she added.

Convirs-Fowler did not reference Knight by name Thursday. But she called him out directly in a recent social media post.

“Why did Chairman Barry Knight kill the mass shooting commission when it hasn’t even finished its work?!” she wrote on Twitter last week. “VB deserves better than his politics. Jason Miyares and I did this for VB in a bipartisan way.”

Knight did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Virginian-Pilot.

In an interview with the Pilot, Convirs-Fowler said the commission needs more time to complete its mission. It was only formed in June, she said, and its work was partially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate, was killed in the shooting, told The Pilot he came to Richmond last week to speak directly with Knight.

The meeting was initially tense, according to Nixon. But he hopes Knight will ensure the commission gets its money.

“If he is a man of his word, he will do exactly what he said he will do,” Nixon said.

Nixon said he appreciates the ongoing support from Miyares and Convirs-Fowler, and credited both legislators for staying committed to the victims’ families. But Nixon said he is tired of fighting for more information about the day his wife was killed.

“I shouldn’t have to keep jumping through hoops to get the right thing done,” he said.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com