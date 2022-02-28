ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

7 surprising facts about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R18wa_0eRfzcNa00
President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian dub of the animated films.

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images ; StudioCanal

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is leading the nation amid Russia's invasion .
  • Before entering politics and becoming president in 2019, Zelensky was a comedian and a TV star.
  • He won Ukraine's "Dancing With the Stars" and voiced Paddington Bear in the "Paddington" movies.
Zelensky studied law, but his career changed trajectories when he became involved with theater and comedy during college.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtEVc_0eRfzcNa00
Volodymyr Zelensky backstage in 2019.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Zelensky earned a law degree in 2000 from Kyiv National Economic University, but he was active in theater and comedy during his studies, according to Encyclopedia Britannica . In 1997, his comedy troupe , Kvartal 95, appeared on the televised improvisational comedy competition KVN, and Zelensky went on to become a series regular.

He wrote and starred in several films produced by a production company he co-founded, Studio Kvartal 95.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n5kW_0eRfzcNa00
Volodymyr Zelensky plays ping pong with a journalist in 2019.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

In 2005, Zelensky made his film and screenwriting debut in a musical-comedy version of "The Three Musketeers," in which he played D'Artagnan. He went on to write and star in "No Love in the City," "Corporal vs. Napoleon," "8 First Dates," and "Love in Vegas."

He won Ukraine's version of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYxwZ_0eRfzcNa00
Volodymyr Zelensky holds flowers after performing onstage in 2019.

SERGIY GUDAK/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter user @abughazalehkat shared a resurfaced compilation video from Ukraine's "Dancing With the Stars" competition in 2006 showing Zelensky dancing in a variety of styles and an array of costumes. He took first place with dance partner Olena Shoptenko.

Zelensky voiced Paddington in the Ukrainian versions of the animated children's films.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTtyF_0eRfzcNa00
A scene from "Paddington."

StudioCanal

"Paddington" producer StudioCana confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Zelensky voiced the lovable bear in both "Paddington" films.

He starred in a popular TV show in Ukraine called "Servant of the People," in which he played the president.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKFG0_0eRfzcNa00
Volodymyr Zelensky performs at a comedy show in 2019.

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the show, which aired from 2015 to 2019, Zelensky's character is an idealistic school teacher who goes on a viral tirade about government corruption and ends up becoming president.

In real life, he won the presidency a landslide victory with over 70% of the vote in April 2019.

Zelensky is Jewish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHEY1_0eRfzcNa00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech next to a menorah at The Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre, a place of a mass execution of Jews by Nazis in World War II, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev in August 2019.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Zelensky spoke about his family's Jewish heritage and losses in the Holocaust at an event in Israel in January 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His grandfather survived the Holocaust, but his grandfather's three brothers did not.

Insider's Sonam Sheth and John Haltiwanger wrote that Putin defied logic by justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine by calling for the "de-Nazification" of a democratic country led by a Jewish president.

He and his wife, screenwriter Olena Zelenska, have two children.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzbYQ_0eRfzcNa00
President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska.

Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zelensky met Zelenska in college, where she switched from studying architecture to writing and became a screenwriter for his production company, according to Tatler .

They share two children, 17-year-old Aleksandra and 9-year-old Kiril.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olena Zelenska
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Auschwitz#Ping Pong#Paddington Bear#Str Nurphoto#Studiocanal Ukrainian#Encyclopedia Britannica#Studio Kvartal 95#Sergiy Gudak Afp#Getty Images Twitter
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why Russia is highly unlikely to use nuclear weapons

As Russia struggles to conquer Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has moved his strategic nuclear forces to a heightened alert posture. Satellite imagery also indicates that the Russian Northern Fleet has moved more ballistic missile submarines into Arctic and Barents sea patrol sectors. While U.S. nuclear forces remain at standard readiness levels, the U.S. military has a greater baseline readiness and redundant nuclear strike capability than does Russia.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
Insider

Insider

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy