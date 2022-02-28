'Love Is Blind' star Shayne Jansen says he will never have a romantic relationship with Shaina Hurley in a tribute to ex-fiancée Natalie Lee

Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, and Shaina Hurley on season two of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Shayne Jansen penned a tribute to Natalie Lee, his "Love Is Blind" costar and ex-fiancée, on Sunday.

He expressed remorse for his behavior on the show and said his future with Lee remains undetermined.

Jansen also said he has never been romantically involved with his costar Shaina Hurley.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of "Love Is Blind."

Shayne Jansen, a " Love Is Blind " cast member, denied any romantic involvement with his costar Shaina Hurley in a tribute addressed to his ex-fiancée Natalie Lee on Sunday.

The real-estate agent, 32, formed a connection with Hurley, a 32-year-old hairstylist, before proposing to Lee on the Netflix reality-dating show's sophomore season.

After Lee, a 29-year-old consultant, left Jansen at the altar, some viewers have speculated that he moved on with Hurley after filming wrapped.

"To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best," Jansen wrote in an Instagram post that included photos of himself with Lee.

Jansen said he feels "remorseful" for some of his on-screen actions leading up to his breakup with Lee and hopes to "learn from them to be a better man."

He added that he doesn't know "what's next" for him and Lee but said he "will never stop loving" her.

Hurley now views her comments about the couple as a 'huge regret'

Hurley thanked Jansen for "taking the stance on finally clearing this up" in the comment section of his post and wished "nothing but the best" for him and Lee, both "individually and together."

On the series, Hurley made waves by pulling Jansen aside at a cast gathering and calling his romance with Lee, his fiancée at the time, "fake."

The reality star told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she looks back at the on-screen remark as a "huge regret."

Hurley, who was briefly engaged to Kyle Abrams on the show, said she wasn't trying to "break them up" but rather approached her and Jansen's conversation with the intention of "clearing the air about what was going on behind the scenes that wasn't on film."

"It was not fair of me to drag what was going on with me internally and putting it onto them," she said, continuing, "I should have never said that. I've apologized and I wish them nothing but the best."

Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley on "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Lee didn't know the extent of Jansen and Hurley's connection until she watched the show

Before watching the experiment for herself, Lee didn't realize the full extent of Jansen, her then-fiancé, and Hurley's relationship. "I wasn't aware of the connection Shaina and Shayne had in the pods," she told Buzzfeed on Saturday.

Jansen never gave a "straight answer" when Lee asked him about his and Hurley's relationship, so she said she was surprised when she got an "inside look" at their time in the pods.

Lee said she reached out to Hurley the day after the hairstylist insulted her and Jansen's relationship to "get her side of the story." However, she said she "didn't get the full truth at that time."

Regardless, Lee appears to have forgiven Jansen, as she shared a tribute of her own on Monday.

Acknowledging the couple's "ups and downs," Lee said Jansen has always "protected" her, loved her, and encouraged her to "embrace and love" her flaws.

"Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you," she concluded.

The "Love Is Blind" season two cast will get together for a reunion episode on March 4.