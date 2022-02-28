ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he's 'flabbergasted' by the success of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from 'Encanto'

By Callie Ahlgrim
 2 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda created music for Disney's "Encanto."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; DisneyMusicVevo/YouTube

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed the popularity of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto."
  • "I am flabbergasted," he said of the No. 1 song. "I'm happily surprised."
  • He said it's a testament to the power of "specific" songwriting: "It strikes this weird chord."

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently opened up about the popularity of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the runaway hit from Disney's "Encanto."

"I am flabbergasted," he told "Access" on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards . "I'm happily surprised. My phone is 90% my friends sending me their kids singing 'Encanto' songs, and if it's not their kids, it's some kids they saw on TikTok. So it's just an amazing gift."

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," performed by the "Encanto" cast and written solely by Miranda, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month and has remained there for five consecutive weeks .

The ensemble track broke the chart's record for a song from a Disney movie, surpassing the three-week reign of "All for Love" from 1994's "The Three Musketeers," performed by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, and Sting.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is only the second song from an animated Disney film to top the Billboard Hot 100, joining "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin," which hit No. 1 for one week in 1993.

Miranda, who wrote and composed all eight original songs for "Encanto," told "Access" that his job was to "tell the story as specifically as possible."

"The lesson from the success of 'Bruno' in particular is, the more specific you get, the more universal it somehow is," the "Hamilton" creator said.

"That song could not be more specific," he continued. "But we all have that gossip in our family that we can't talk about in front of abuela, or mom, or your sister, and so it strikes this weird chord that everyone's got a way in."

