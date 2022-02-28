ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Report shows pandemic challenges for Black workers in SoCal

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOBoS_0eRfzZgH00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Black workers in Southern California have struggled to recover from the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many who were displaced from their jobs still not returning to work, according to a report released Monday by the UCLA Labor Center.

The study by the UCLA Center for the Advancement of Racial Equity (CARE) at Work focused on the Black workforce in Southern California, which is home to 60% of the Black population in the state. Key findings of "Essential Stories: Black Worker COVID-19 Economic Health Impact Survey" include:

  • close to 70% of Black workers who lost their jobs or were furloughed during the pandemic have not been called back to work;
  • more than half of the 2,000 Black workers surveyed worked in essential or frontline sectors pre-pandemic;
  • researchers found that 71% of Black on-site workers were concerned about COVID-19 exposure on the job; and
  • about 90% percent of Black women surveyed had an increase in at- home and financial responsibilities during the pandemic, and many reported that their employers were inflexible in accommodating their needs.

"The Black workers we surveyed are facing high levels of stress," report author Demetria Murphy said in a statement. "Eighty percent of Black workers rated their stress level as three or more on a scale of one to five. And what is even more concerning is that most Black women rated their stress level at a four or five."

The researchers said the inadequate care infrastructure -- both in the workplace and within local, state and federal emergency support -- has created a "state of emergency" for Black workers.

"Disproportionate health, economic and housing discrimination have converged into a restructuring that will cause further unemployment and underemployment for Black workers, unless California's recovery plans specifically address their needs," CARE at Work Director Lola Smallwood-Cuevas said.

"It is important to remember that after the Great Recession, it took 13 years for Black unemployment to lower back to pre-recession levels," Smallwood-Cuevas said. "To have a prompt and meaningful economic recovery this time, Black workers need relief, resources and programming tailored to their needs."

In response to the concerns of Black workers surveyed in the report and a subsequent analysis, the researchers emphasized the importance of:

  • long-term quality jobs, economic support and COVID-19 recovery programming;
  • Black worker wellness support through targeted programming; and
  • direct workforce rights training and development programming.

In order for the current economic restructure to lead to an equitable recovery, researchers said there is a need to amplify the voices of Black workers.

The full report is available at bit.ly/EssentialStoriesCARE .

Comments / 2

Related
WTOL 11

Businesses continue to face pandemic challenges

BEDFORD, Mich. — Back in November, we brought you a special report about the challenges businesses are facing. Three months later, owners still are feeling staffing and supply chain pinches. Rich Kenny of ForestView Lanes in Bedford, Mich. is keeping the ball rolling. "People want to be out in...
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Oxygen

'Lucifer,' 'S.W.A.T.' Actor Accused Of Transporting Fentanyl-Laced Pills From Dealer To OD Victim

Federal authorities charged two people last week with distributing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl that caused the death of a man in November 2020. Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, and Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, were indicted last week by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Todorova is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, based on drugs recovered in her Hollywood apartment before her arrest in March 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Black Women#Infrastructure#Racism#Socal#The Ucla Labor Center#Disproportionate
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Social workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, America has noted and honored the sacrifices made by first responders and medical professionals on the front lines. We’ve all seen searing nightly news footage of PPE-clad EMTs answering emergency calls, of doctors and nurses struggling to provide humane care in understaffed emergency departments and intensive care units.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The Jobs Report Was Misleading Us All Last Year

Economists widely expected Friday’s jobs report to be a dud thanks to the omicron wave, which left millions of Americans sick at home throughout the month. It turns out that they needn’t have worried. The U.S. added a strong 467,000 jobs in January as hiring mostly plowed through the effects of the virus, according to the government’s monthly data release. COVID did sideline more than 3.6 million workers during the month, more than at any other point in the pandemic, but not enough to derail the labor market recovery.
JOBS
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
KRGV

Mental health emergencies among children rise amid pandemic, report shows

A recent report shows that emergency department visits for mental health emergencies rose for children during the pandemic. Now, a Valley pediatrician and mother of three is urging parents to listen to their kids. "Unfortunately, we're seeing kids attempt suicide now at younger and younger ages," said UT Health RGV...
KIDS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy