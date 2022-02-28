ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield doesn't think that 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' costar Tobey Maguire wore a fake butt in his suit

By Olivia Singh
 2 days ago
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic pointing meme.

Matt Kennedy, Courtesy Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

  • Andrew Garfield reacted to Tom Holland saying that one of the Spider-Men wore butt padding in "NWH."
  • Garfield said that it's not him, and he "assumed everyone's butts were their butts."
  • The star also said it can't be Tobey Maguire because "I've seen Tobey's butt. Tobey's got back."

Andrew Garfield has weighed in on " Spider-Man: No Way Home " costar Tom Holland recently saying that one of the actors who portrayed the titular web-slinger had a fake butt in their skintight superhero suit .

"I have no idea. It's not me," Garfield told Entertainment Tonight while interviewed at the red carpet of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. "So, I have no clue. I don't know. I assumed everyone's butts were their butts."

As the reporter began saying that it's not Holland or Garfield, which means it must be Maguire, the two-time Oscar nominee chimed in.

"I don't think it's Tobey," he said. "I've seen Tobey's butt. Tobey's got back."

During a recent appearance on NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Holland claimed that an actor wore butt padding in "No Way Home."

"I'm not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit," he said. "You can figure out that for yourselves."

Holland seemed to imply that he wasn't the unnamed person, since he said that he recalled "being on set and being like 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, no, that's not real.'"

Because of this, fans suspected that he was referring to Garfield or Maguire, rather than himself.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures

Maguire was the first actor to star as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a big screen, live-action film. He played the Marvel character in three films released between 2002 and 2007, all directed by Sam Raimi and costarring Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.

When Sony rebooted the franchise in 2012, Garfield took over the role for Marc Webb's " The Amazing Spider-Man ." He returned as the superhero, alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014.

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"No Way Home," released in December, marked Holland's third standalone "Spider-Man" film.

The movie featured returning actors Maguire and Garfield, as well as actors who played villains in past films. "No Way Home" included plenty of Easter eggs and nods to all three generations of Spider-Men, like the recreation of the iconic pointing meme .

