One Person Found Dead Near Bear River Bridge And Hwy. 70 In Sutter County

RIO OSO (CBS13) – One person was found dead near a bridge in Sutter County.

According to the CHP, the body was found near Highway 70 and Kempton Road just before 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the CHP Yuba Sutter Office. The area is just south of the Bear River Bridge.

The name of the person killed and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not been released.

The CHP says more information is forthcoming.