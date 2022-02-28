Youth Crew headed to Topeka for Take Down Tobacco Days

A couple of weeks ago, 4-H members across Barton County gathered for 4-H Club Day. This event provides opportunities for 4-H members to showcase their presentation skills while receiving feedback from a judge for areas of improvement. Youth participate in Project Talks (specific information about one of the 40 project areas), a Demonstration (shows how to do something), an Illustrated Talk (tells how to do something or about something), and Public or Extemporaneous Speaking. They also have an opportunity to showcase teamwork through skits or model meetings (Parliamentary procedure). Those with top placings will have the opportunity to compete at the Regional 4-H Club Day on March 11 in Great Bend.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO