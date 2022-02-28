ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Quite cold tonight, cloudy and breezy Tuesday

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3's Lorin Richardson says the rest of the day will be cold and breezy. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be sunny, then he tracked a little precipitation Tuesday into...

www.wfsb.com

Q2 News

Record cold possible today and tonight

Roads will be snow covered and slick this morning, so use caution during your commute. A few flurries are still possible in Billings as energy exits to the east. Southeast Montana/Northwest Wyoming could get another inch of snow.
BILLINGS, MT
KMBC.com

Cold air returns for your Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freezing drizzle is possible early Tuesday morning, otherwise expect much colder air and decreasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 20s. Highs will stay in the 20s through Friday. Light snow is likely Thursday with minor accumulations possible. Warmer temperatures push back...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mark Dixon
WHIO Dayton

Dry, cloudy tonight; Big warm-up Saturday

TODAY: More clouds around, but dry. Tonight’s temperatures will fall to a low in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: A mostly cloudy morning gives way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A big warm-up is expected. We’ll go from the upper 30s in the morning to the upper 60s to lower 70s for afternoon highs.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Temperature swings continue

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says spotty showers will be possible tonight. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson says a clipper moves in Tuesday night and could lead to an isolated snow shower. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM UTC. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny & breezy, evening snow flurries

We're looking at a relatively milder finish to the weekend as temps climb into the mid 40s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny, but it'll be breezy with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.A cold front swings through this evening with a few snow showers and flurries, especially to the north and west. The bigger change will be the temps, falling into the teens and low 20s overnight.Waking up Monday, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.Temps struggle to get much above freezing on Monday. So, despite plenty of sunshine, bundle up!Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Cold but clear

Look for another round of cold temperatures Thursday despite sunny skies overhead. It got so cold overnight, that big bear dropped to 0 degrees. All of the rain and snow has moved out of the region however as we look for temperatures to slowly climb. Afternoon highs should return to average this weekend. Above average […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Channel 3
WHIO Dayton

Mostly cloudy, chilly tonight; Mainly dry this week

MONDAY: Clouds increase a bit through the evening but staying dry. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s. Overnight, becoming mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the middle 30s. TUESDAY: More clouds around on Tuesday. Dry and mild with highs climbing to the lower and middle 50s. Slight chance of...
DAYTON, OH
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cold and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy this morning with a wide range of temperatures north to south. Those areas that are in the 40s and 50s will drop into the 30s through the day and temperatures look to stay in the 30s through the afternoon. Expect overcast skies and light drizzle off and on. The chance for some moderate to heavy rainfall increases tonight into tomorrow morning. A few of the northern and northwestern counties of East Texas could see some sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the cold rain tonight into tomorrow morning. Accumulations look minimal, but be extra careful on bridges and overpasses for the Thursday morning commute. A cold rain is likely off and on Thursday, coming to an end Thursday evening. Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with another chance for rain on Saturday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Icy spots this morning & a sunny but cold weekend is on the way!

Technical Discussion: Icy Spots This Morning & A Sunny But Cold Weekend On Tap!. Colder air has moved in after Winter Storm Cecilia made it's way out yesterday. Untreated surfaces could be icy this AM and temperatures today won't get out of the low 30s! The last day of February on Monday looks frigidly cold.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold, breezy ahead of next wintry mix moving in

PITTSBURGH — Toss an umbrella and an ice scraper in your car Thursday as a messy system will bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. Temperatures will be the key to what falls in your area and as little as 50 miles could mean the difference between wet or icy roads.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KETV.com

Winter weather returns tonight into Tuesday

Coming off near-record high temperatures Sunday, big changes are on the way this week. Monday will see highs in the upper 40s in the metro with north winds picking up in the afternoon. This will start to bring in much colder air. There is a chance for spotty freezing drizzle and light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Less than 1" of accumulation is expected in the metro, but slick spots are possible for the morning drive. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until noon today for coastal waters from Port Fourchon to the Lower Atchafalaya River out 20 miles, coastal waters from the Southwest Pass of the Mississippi to Port Fourchon out 20 miles, coastal waters from Port Fourchon to Lower Atchafalaya River from 20 to 60 miles. The Advisory was issued due to forecasted southerly winds of 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts. These conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: An unseasonably cold to start the workweek

As of 10am, temperatures have "warmed up" into the 20s and teens- but it only FEELS like it's in the single digits and the teens for most of the state. Grab the winter jacket, scarf, gloves and hat heading out the door- but don't forget the shades! Sunshine will be bright through today but a persistent NW wind will make it feel very cold.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Cloudy and cold before showers return later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Tuesday, we’ll see much colder conditions today. Temperatures this morning will stay in the low to mid 30s so hold onto that thicker jacket!. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy into the midday and afternoon. Thicker clouds will limit how...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Killeen Daily Herald

Cold front coming in on Tuesday afternoon

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts Tuesday, because a cold front will come swooping in Tuesday afternoon, bringing the pleasant 80-degree high temperature down to 40 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano. But there is still some good news to be had. “We have pretty high...
KILLEEN, TX

