8 Kids and 80 Corvairs: How One Man's Entire World Revolves Around The Rear-Engined Chevy

By Andy Kalmowitz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Chris Shade, the Chevy Corvair is more than just a car or his business. It’s his family. I mean that literally. Without the Corvair, Shade’s family – and life – would be far different. He was first introduced to General Motor’s ill-fated rear engined...

MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing America's cheapest car

The Spark is out at Chevrolet. The bowtie brand has confirmed that it will discontinue sales of the Spark subcompact hatchback when production of the 2022 model ends in August. CarsDirect was first to report the news, which has been confirmed by a General Motors spokesman. Chevrolet sold 24,459 of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Resolves 2022 Buick Enclave Heated Rear Seat Unavailability

General Motors has resolved the supply issues that led to heated rear seats being unavailable on the 2022 Buick Enclave mid-size crossover, GM Authority has learned. Starting with the February 21st production date, the heated second-row outboard seats will no longer be under a supply constraint due to the microchip shortage. The availability of this feature has been limited since the November 15th production date, but will now return as normal.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette Z06 Break-In Period Has 6,600 Redline On DOHC Engine

When the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 goes into production this summer. When the new owners finally get ahold of them, they can't leave the dealer and immediately push the 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam V8 to its 8,600 rpm redline. Or, they shouldn't if they care about the engine's longevity. Chevy recommends not going beyond 6,600 rpm for the first 500 miles (805 kilometers) as a break-in period for the powerplant.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Chevy Cameo Pickup Is A Collector’s Show Truck

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck. In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy Cameo truck could be your memento of the era.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Camaro Set To Lose A Cool Feature

While it isn't as popular as strong-selling rivals from Ford and Dodge, the Chevrolet Camaro is still a great muscle car. Powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the range-topping 650-horsepower ZL1 can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds when equipped with the paddle-shift automatic transmission.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Split-Window Stingray Is The Holy Grail Of Corvettes

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon, and as the latest generation continues to sell in record numbers, older models are increasing in value at an unprecedented rate. We regularly report on the large number of exotic and special edition Corvettes that go to auction, but our favorite examples are those manufactured during the golden days of the 1960s. This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "one-year-only" Split Window Coupe might just be the most special Vette we've ever covered, and should reach an estimated price of between $700,000 and $900,000 when it goes up for sale at the 2022 Amelia Island Auction with Gooding And Company. That's not the highest number we've seen a Corvette sell for, but it ranks up there.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What 2022 Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission?

The best form of anti-theft in a vehicle in the US is a manual transmission. Most people don’t know how to drive one and don’t need that knowledge. If you’re driving a vehicle made in recent years, it’s unlikely to have a manual transmission at all. Pickup trucks in the past offered manual options for those who liked driving their truck. While most of them are gone, a few 2022 pickup trucks still have a manual transmission.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1971 Chevy Blazer Arizona Auction Bound

The Chevy K5 Blazer debuted as a 1969 model year competitor to the Ford Bronco and International Harvester Scout. The K5 Blazer was larger than either of its competitors, built on a shortened K10 pickup truck frame. Only available with four-wheel drive for 1969, the Blazer was offered with either two- or four-wheel drive beginning with the 1970 model year. The first-generation Chevy K5 Blazer ran from 1969 to 1972.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Explorer Coming With Revised Styling And Premium Cabin

As the world's largest vehicle market, numerous brands produce China-only vehicles to cater to the various needs of the country's myriad consumers. BMW, for instance, sells long-wheelbase versions of the 3 and 5 Series, which appeal to consumers who value legroom and status. What's more, western carmakers have even taken...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
fordauthority.com

535-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 Up For Auction

Saleen is a storied name in the history of Ford Mustang tuners, as Steve Saleen’s namesake has been churning out pony car parts and turnkey builds for decades now. Some of those Saleen vehicles have become valuable collector’s items over the years, and that may soon include even later S197-based cars like this 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 that’s up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer with just 535 original miles.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS

