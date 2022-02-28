ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne McDuffie’s legacy lives on through his work

By Kyron Lewis
northernstar.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes writers and creators remain out of the spotlight for their popular fictional works. We gravitate to the characters on screen or the page and understandably so, but often we don’t truly take time to appreciate the hard work of the creator. A writer that should be praised...

northernstar.info

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Katharine Graham’s legacy continues living through Graham Media Group

If you’ve seen “The Post,” you’re one of the many who have had the pleasure of getting some insight into the life of Katharine Meyer Graham. Of course, the movie has stellar actors, but it’s the story the movie tells -- the life of Katharine -- that we believe led to its Oscar nomination for best picture.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Why Killing Eve’s Legacy Will Live On

Since the first season aired in 2018, we’ve been obsessed with Killing Eve. Like, really obsessed — maybe a little too much, seeing as it’s a show about a psychopathic assassin who loves killing people almost as much as she loves designer clothes. (Who would’ve guessed we’d ever be rooting for a villain who strangles a woman with a garden hose?) The Killing Eve pilot alone was like nothing ever seen on television before, thanks to the dazzling costumes, the world-spanning locales (conveyed in luscious candy-colored block fonts), the performances, the sharp writing, and the narrative twists and glorious about-faces that subverted our expectations at every turn. The twisted, passionate relationship between assassin Villanelle and former MI5 agent Eve made them one of the most fascinating couples in television history and paralleled our own obsessive feelings about the show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

A Big-Screen Comeback For Romantic Comedies, R-Rated Raunch And Dramatic Fare? Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble Says He “Could See It”

Click here to read the full article. Sean Gamble, CEO of No. 3 exhibitor Cinemark, envisions more than just superhero fare saving the day for the theater business as it emerges from the darkest days of Covid. “I could see more quantity of films released over time, rather than less” because of the dramatic changes in the sector, Gamble said Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. That uptick in volume, he said, will be due to the rise of newer players like Apple, Netflix and Amazon, along with ongoing efforts by traditional distributors. Cinemark has conducted extensive test-and-learn...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Box Office Success Of The Batman

Although Ben Affleck has held down the Batman mantle in the DC Extended Universe mantle since 2016, until this past weekend, DC Comics’ Caped Crusader hadn’t led a live-action solo movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. But now the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is here and it’s gotten off to a great start at the box office, making $128.5 million domestically over its first days of availability to the public. Now Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has commended The Batman on its successful first weekend.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy