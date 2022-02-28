Dwayne McDuffie’s legacy lives on through his work

Since the first season aired in 2018, we’ve been obsessed with Killing Eve. Like, really obsessed — maybe a little too much, seeing as it’s a show about a psychopathic assassin who loves killing people almost as much as she loves designer clothes. (Who would’ve guessed we’d ever be rooting for a villain who strangles a woman with a garden hose?) The Killing Eve pilot alone was like nothing ever seen on television before, thanks to the dazzling costumes, the world-spanning locales (conveyed in luscious candy-colored block fonts), the performances, the sharp writing, and the narrative twists and glorious about-faces that subverted our expectations at every turn. The twisted, passionate relationship between assassin Villanelle and former MI5 agent Eve made them one of the most fascinating couples in television history and paralleled our own obsessive feelings about the show.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO