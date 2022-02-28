ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Should you dump Russian Vodka? Liquor stores explain

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDRrL_0eRfycGx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left many American consumers, stores and bars pouring out their vodka — a product traditionally associated with Russia — in a show of support for Ukraine.

Buster’s Liquors in East Memphis said Monday it has pulled its Russian vodkas from its shelves. Hatchie Spirits in Bolivar, Tennessee also said they aren’t carrying Russian vodkas.

So has Joe’s Wines and Liquors in Midtown, but as that store points out, there’s not really much of the Russian stuff on local shelves.

Aside from vodka, what does the US import from Russia?

A representative for Joe’s said Smirnoff and Stoli, two popular brands formerly made in Russia, haven’t been made there for decades. Smirnoff is British-owned and made in Plainfield, Illinois, while Stoli is based in Luxembourg and produced in Latvia.

“No need to dump them out anywhere except your glass,” the store said in a newsletter to customers.

One of the only truly Russian vodka brands is Russian Standard. As of now, Joe’s doesn’t have any on their shelves and plans to keep it that way.

Joe’s also provided a statement from Smirnoff in which the company acknowledged its Russian roots, but said it “unequivocally condemn(s) the military action in Ukraine and stand(s) ready to support the Ukrainian people, our teams and partners.”

For those looking for a Ukrainian product, Khor Vodka, which can be found stocked on some shelves locally, is produced in Ukraine and is one of the world’s top-selling vodkas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphian from Ukraine shares how she is impacted by Russian invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A numb state of shock. That’s how one Memphian originally from Ukraine described how she’s feeling now as Russia invades the country. Olena Petrova, who has lived in Memphis since 1999, has family that lives in the eastern part of Ukraine. She sat among local humanitarian leaders, an international studies professor and Mayor […]
WREG

How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting Memphis gas prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation is already causing pain at the pumps. Now, experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could send prices even higher. Russia is the third-largest producer and sanctions have caused disruptions in the supply. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Memphis is now $3.40. That’s $0.23 higher than a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bolivar, TN
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

WATCH: How Ukraine events affect Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County leaders hosted a Public Awareness Event about the Ukraine Crisis on March 1. In a press release, the event will focus on why “residents should pay attention and support Ukraine’s democracy.” Mayor Harris said in a statement: “We are all watching, in real-time, images […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies decides to not reopen Airways location

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of Makeda’s Cookies say they have decided to not reopen the store location where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed in November. The news comes after Lloyd White, the owner of the building and laundromat next door to the cookie shop on Airways, said Tuesday that the growing memorial for Young […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Vodkas#Liquors#Food Drink#American#Hatchie Spirits#British#Stoli#Russian Standard#Ukrainian
WREG

Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
MLB
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy