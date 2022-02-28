ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertsons launches review of 'potential strategic alternatives' to increase growth

By CBS2 News Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons Companies' board of directors on Monday announced it has hired Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to lead potential strategic alternatives "aimed at enhancing Albertsons' growth and maximizing shareholder value." Board chair Chan...

Comments / 0

