ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

McKee to Ukrainian refugees: You are welcome in RI

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wrJt_0eRfyG3500

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee said Rhode Island is fully prepared to welcome any Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum as Russia continues its military assault on the country.

In a letter to President Joe Biden Monday , the governor said Rhode Island is “ready and willing” to accept Ukrainian refugees who are looking for a safe place to live.

Related: Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

“Ukrainian refugees should know that they can find solace and safety in our state,” McKee wrote. “The Ukrainian people and their leaders continue to remind us why democracy matters and why it’s worth fighting for – and Rhode Island stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this dark hour in history.”

More than 500,000 people have fled the country since the invasion began .

(Story continues below video)

McKee has also ordered the Rhode Island State House be lit up in blue and yellow for the remainder of the week in a show of support for Ukraine.

The governor isn’t sure if or when Rhode Island will welcome any Ukrainian refugees, but said the state is working with DORCAS International on the effort.

This is not the first time Rhode Island has offered to take in refugees in recent months. Last fall, the state welcomed more than 100 Afghan refugees who fled the country following the resurgence of the Taliban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Ukraine#Rhode Island State House#Ukrainian#Russian#Dorcas International#Taliban#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy