Deere & Company is expanding its U.S. footprint and technology operations with a new office in Austin, Texas. “Austin is a growing destination for some of the brightest minds in technology. Opening this office was a strategic decision from both a talent and collaboration perspective, particularly in software and data analytics,” said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer at John Deere. “Deere’s mission has always been about helping farmers sustainably feed a growing global population. We’re looking for people who want to help create technology that will have a significant impact on their communities and the world.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO