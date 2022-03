Mel Kiper has the Cleveland Browns trading up for a receiver. The Cleveland Browns need speed, they need size but mostly, they need someone who can make the game bend to their will. A great pair of receivers make good quarterbacks great. When defenses can no longer stack up in one area of the field and are forced to spread themselves thin, that’s when quarterbacks shine brightest. So it’s not surprising that Mel Kiper has the Browns taking receiver Drake London of USC with their first pick.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO