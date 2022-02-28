Pritzker officially lifts school mask mandate

Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued an updated executive order officially lifting the mask requirement in most indoor settings.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the executive order also lifts the mask requirement in K-12 schools and daycares. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you.”

All long-term care facilities must continue following guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health requiring masks for all residents, staff and visitors to the facilities, congregate facilities (such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters) and in healthcare settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, to follow federal mandates, all children 2 and younger regardless of vaccination status must wear a face covering on public transportation and while in transportation hubs such as airports and bus stations.

The IDPH noted that vaccines continue to be readily available at pharmacies across the state, local health departments, doctor offices, federally qualified health centers and other locations. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location visit www.vaccines.gov .