Illinois State

Pritzker officially lifts school mask mandate

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued an updated executive order officially lifting the mask requirement in most indoor settings.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the executive order also lifts the mask requirement in K-12 schools and daycares. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you.”

All long-term care facilities must continue following guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health requiring masks for all residents, staff and visitors to the facilities, congregate facilities (such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters) and in healthcare settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, to follow federal mandates, all children 2 and younger regardless of vaccination status must wear a face covering on public transportation and while in transportation hubs such as airports and bus stations.

The IDPH noted that vaccines continue to be readily available at pharmacies across the state, local health departments, doctor offices, federally qualified health centers and other locations. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location visit www.vaccines.gov .

The Telegraph

Local treats featured at Illinois Food Expo

SPRINGFIELD — Two area businesses will be well represented at the annual Illinois Product Expo this weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. SS Backwards Longhorn Meats from Medora in Macoupin County will be offering its grass-fed beef sticks that company owner Dara Simmons said are “the best you’ll ever taste, not greasy or over-seasoned like the ones you may have tasted before.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Bost tests posivite for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, on Tuesday morning announced he has received a positive COVID-19 test result this morning: "I am fully vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms," Bost said. "However, for the safety of my constituents, staff, and colleagues, I will be adjusting my schedule for the week and isolating according to the guidance of the Office of the Attending Physician."
MURPHYSBORO, IL
The Telegraph

Your View: Subcircuits

I am not surprised Tom Haine's law suit immediately failed first try in court. That in spite of very direct and factually presented objection to breaking up Madison County courts to benefit gerrymander Democrat areas. And Amy Elik is a big supporter of Haines efforts because she is a bright light for us over our past representation. It is apparent Amy understands business and importance of a business-friendly atmosphere. She is not a rubber stamp for Chicago Democrats taxing, spending and selling political influence to utility companies. The law suit would have been a no brainer any place other than Illinois - where equality in application of justice is only as Democrats decide.
The Telegraph

Your View: Bottlers

The Illinois Beverage Association understands the critical role we play as an economic driver for the state. From the local employees who make beverage products, to delivery drivers who distribute them, to the store shelves where products are stocked, the impact of our member companies is felt in communities throughout the state.
