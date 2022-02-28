Stem maintains status quo

STEM — Commissioners put a lot of topics on the table during the Feb. 22 meeting but did not finalize many of the ideas.

Commissioner Kenneth McLamb, who also serves as the town’s South Granville Water and Sewer Authority representative, suggested there could be a rate change or increase for some users. He said he had not finished reading all of the materials sent to him by SGWASA, but in what he had read, it appeared there could be some changes.

McLamb said the SGWASA Finance Committee was scheduled to meet on Feb. 23 to begin discussions on the proposed changes to the rates.

McLamb said he was not in favor of any rate increase, but would hear what the finance committee recommends and bring it back to the board for discussion.

It was noted that the mercantile building beside town hall had a leak that left water standing inside since the awning had been removed.

Commissioners said it was time to either fix the building or tear it down. This was tabled until the next meeting.

Commissioner Kevin Easter told the board about possible options for underground storage tank on the old Locklear property, now owned by the town.

Easter said there are two options on the table. One is to remove the tank and remediate the soil around the area; or, to drain the tank, wash out the residue, fill with stone and cap the tank with concrete. Both options would require the blessing of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Easter said the start of the project could be early summer depending on DEQ permits and availability of the firm to handle the project.

The board said the project may have to wait until the next budget cycle in July.

The town will also install nine new speed limit signs on town-maintained streets.

Commissioner David Pavlus has his eye on some new playground equipment for the younger children. Pavlus applied for a $25,000 mini-grant from the Granville County Parks and Recreation committee.

Pavlus is waiting to hear how much Stem will receive from the grant so he can order the new equipment.

The Stem Board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on March 7 for its work session.