15 Chic Platform Beds Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes all it takes to change up the look of your living space is the right piece of new decor. A cool piece of art, an eye-catching pillow, an elegant vase… these elements are more than just interesting to look at, they’re the little luxuries that make a room truly yours. The only snag? After buying a sofa, a coffee table, and the other essentials, you might not have much budget left for “extras.” Well, you’re in luck, because Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance Event is stocked with splurge-worthy items without the hefty price tag. We’re talking stylish finds for less than $40! So if you’re ready to upgrade your space with those personal touches, now’s the time to buy. Below, we selected our favorite super-affordable home finds, and you can check out the entire event here.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO