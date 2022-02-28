ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Prison Sentenced For Man Admitting To Attacking Jail Nurse And Deputies

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading police on a chase and then attacking officers and a nurse while in the La Salle County Jail has a man headed to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Brad Johnson of Machesney Park was given a...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Woman gets prison sentence for causing death of elderly man she pushed off a bus

A woman who was seen pushing a 74-year-old man off a public bus in Las Vegas has been sentenced to prison as part of a plea agreement. Cadesha Bishop, 28, received a sentence of 8 to 20 years on Friday, nearly two months after pleading guilty to abuse of an older person resulting in death. She was initially charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Teenager jailed for killing man in fight over girlfriend is stabbed to death in California prison

A 19-year-old man serving a life term for the murder of a love rival has been killed by two inmates at a California state prison, authorities say.Prison guards at High Desert State Prison in Susanville saw Michael Hastey being attacked by inmates Christopher Dolan and Michael Ellison with homemade weapons just after 11am last Friday in an exercise yard, officials say.Correctional officers broke up the attack with tear gas and batons and rushed Hastey to a prison medical facility where he was given emergency treatment.He was pronounced dead just after midday, prison officials said. No cause of death or details...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Minnesota Woman Who Killed Alleged Abusive Boyfriend Is Sentenced To 25 Years

A Minnesota woman convicted of murdering her allegedly abusive boyfriend because she’d “wanted him to stop talking,” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stephanie Clark, 31, fatally shot Don Juan Butler on March 5, 2020 at their Maple Grove apartment, according to court documents. Police responding to reports of shots fired that day found Clark and her 5-year-old son crouched on the ground outside the building. Authorities found Butler inside the apartment; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#County Jail#Police
KSN News

Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Coffeyville man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder stemming from a 2019 shooting. Benjamin Mason, who is now 20, but was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge in the Montgomery County District Court on […]
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
SFGate

A deputy and two men schemed to plant over 50 bags of drugs in a man's car in a revenge plot, authorities say

A real estate broker was leaving the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant in Fort Myers, Fla., when a sheriff's deputy pulled him over for an alleged traffic violation. The Dec. 16 stop escalated when Deputy Niko Irizarry, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, said he suspected there were illegal substances in the car, according to arrest warrants reviewed by The Washington Post.
FORT MYERS, FL
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father

A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, including felony charge of battery-strangulation, when he asked his parents to visit and then shot his father, court documents showed. His mother later attested that the entire incident was an accident and that she didn’t want her son prosecuted. After signing a plea deal for domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable negligence, Azulay will now spend ten years on probation following two years of house arrest in a home with his mother. For the battery charges, the arrest documents claim Azulay’s girlfriend was afraid to testify against him, claiming he threatened he had a gun and told her he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag.” Now that he is to be released, she told the Miami Herald she’s “making plans to change my name and move out of the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

1972 Triple Murder Solved After 81-Year-Old Inmate Confesses To Killing The Family

An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother jailed for murdering man who ‘beat her 19-year-old son with baseball bat’

A mother has been jailed for more than 16 years for the murder of a man who allegedly beat up her 19-year-old son with a baseball bat, after a judge dismissed pleas for leniency because she is a “caring, compassionate person”.Amber Kay Ahrens was sentenced on Wednesday to 195 months in prison and three years probation for the 2020 killing of David Leddy in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.Ahrens, 43, shot Mr Leddy, 53, in the head and left him dead in the front yard of his home along the 1200 block of North Pinecrest following an altercation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Georgia Man Who Shot His Wife 7 Times After She Asked for a Divorce Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison

A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly shooting his wife after she asked for a divorce. Ronald Richard Goss, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a February 2018 incident in Ball Ground. Goss admitted to shooting his then-estranged and now-ex wife, Tina Davis, seven times after forcing his way into her home and saying something to the effect of, “if he could not have her, no one could,” according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy