Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Acquires Team Truck Centres In Ontario, Canada

These incredible cars were so ingrained in Australian history that it would make Steve Irwin proud, here's the history behind their origin. If you're an Australian, then you'll understand quite well the concept of a ute from models such as the Holden Ute. However, if you happen to be American, like most of us, you'd know the El Camino or Ford Ranchero, which were basically the first of their kind in our nation. So, of course, today, we will talk about the incredible vehicles from the land down under whose main goal was to combine the comfort and performance of a car with the carrying capacity of a truck. Like the SUV, these utes were innovators of our time, which makes sense when you realize that Australia's Holden Ute stayed in production until just recently in 2018. Holden is undoubtedly a great brand, but it is a GM brand, and today we have a story connecting the marvelous land of kangaroos and muscle cars to Ford.

